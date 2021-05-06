KCLR LIVE: Thursday 6 May, 2021

On Thursday’s KCLR Live with John Masterson filling in for Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Damien English, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment chats to John about a fund of €5 million will be made available to help retailers to get their businesses online.

Dr. Tadhg Crowley answers listener questions about GP waiting lists, vaccines, clotting and other concerns.

Audrey Casey, Relationship & Sex Coach with Sex Therapy Solutions talks about maintaining intimacy after having kids and takes a look at some of the reasons people cheat and more importantly, how to re-establish trust after this.

Sandra Butler, Sweeney Todd’s Barbers talks about getting ready to welcome back customers.

Ruairi McKiernan, author and campaigner Founder Spun Out and former member of the Council of State – 12-19, author of “Hitching for Hope” takes a look at the extraordinary times we are living though with a healthy dose of positivity and perspective.

Rachel Harries and Ava McCutcheon – Transition Year Student’s, St. Leo’s College, Carlow tell us about their Young Social Innovators projects entitled ‘Voices left on the street’ which is about homelessness and ‘Silence is compliance’ about racism.

And finally, Anne Neary, Ryeland House Cookery shares the most adult and indulgent Refrigerator Cake Recipe, perfect for upcoming BBQs and coffees in the garden.