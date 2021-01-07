KCLR Live: Thursday 7th January 2021

Deputy John Paul Phelan pays tribute to former Carlow Cllr. and Senator Jim Townsend and discusses latest Covid19 restrictions,

Kilkenny man Robert Walsh tells us why he is choosing to emigrate,

Dr. Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical welcomes the first vaccines for Kilkenny,

Virgin Media presenter and panto producer Alan Hughes discusses his latest project,

Sinn Féin President, Mary-Lou McDonald gives her reaction to Government performance in relation to the pandemic and confirmation that Joe Biden will be sworn in as US President on January 20th.

Paul Gallier of Age and Opportunity discusses their “FitLine” initiative,

And, Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery warms us up with a delicious recipe for Roasted Red Pepper Soup.