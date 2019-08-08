KCLR Live: Thursday 8th August 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of out topics today include:

Bernard Jennings, father of Gerald who was recenty awarded €1.1m after he was wrongfully arrested 6 and a half years ago joined Eimear to discuss the details of the arrest.

Eimear attended a protest at Liffey Meats in Hackettstown yesterday. Beef farmers discuss why they are protesting and their concerns about the future of beef farming in Ireland.

Chairperson of Health & Well-being with Kilkenny GAA chats about an upcoming event for people with mobility issues.

Listen here..