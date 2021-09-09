KCLR LIVE: Thursday 9 September, 2021

On today’s show:

Cllr. Maria Dollard & Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick join us in studio to discuss the nationwide ban on smokey coal, a measure believed will save 1300 lives per year.

Also up for discussion is the Abbey Quarter, who will fill the office space, will there be a car park or hotel in the area.

Majella O’Sullivan, Senior Journalist with the Kerry’s Eye tells us what is know so far about the death of three people in Kerry in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide.

Skipper James Lakes on the new tourism boat launching in Bagenalstown tomorrow morning.

James is a volunteer skipper and captain of Bád Keppel. Tours kick off on Friday, 10 September and will run each Saturday and Sunday until 3 October

You can book your tickets

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Coach with Sex Therapy Solutions shares her 7 Reasons We Should All Read Erotic Fiction. Some of these will surprise you!

It’s Waste in Focus Week and we’re chatting to Mary Walsh, Site Manager Powerstown

Philip Walsh, General Operative, Dunmore Recycling & Waste Centre are providing an insight into their services and how our waste is managed.

Lieutenant Commander and Captain of the LE Roisin to tell us about The Irish Naval Service celebrating its 75th Birthday this year and the recruitment drive they are running.

Anne Neary, Ryeland House Cookery shares her recipe for Spicy Vegetable Chapati Wraps.

