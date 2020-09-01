KCLR Live: Tuesday 1 September 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Catherine Healy, mother of four from Kilkenny tells Eimear about her back to school experience.

Vice President for Academic Affairs with IT Carlow David Denieffe talks about the return of third level students.

Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell discusses the Wage Subsidy Scheme and some advice for preparing for third level.

Castledermot resident Trish Proctor is thrilled to be out of her Kildare lockdown.

Part Two:

Carlow Weather’s Alan O Reilly tells us what’s in store.

Joanna Cunningham from Watergate Theatre describes what the autumn’s entertainment programme will look like.

Mary Dolan, Manager of Cois Nore talks about the closure of the charity shop in Kilkenny.

Kate O’Connor of the South East Community Healthcare tells us about the online programmes for those with long-term health issues.