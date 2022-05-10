KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 10 May, 2022

On today’s show:

We hear from Martina Smith, who has learned that her two daughters have been removed from the Occupational Therapist waiting list without her being notified.

Gemma Willis tells us about the pop-up clothing shop to raise funds for Spinal Injuries Ireland. The clothing footwear and accessories have been donated from boutiques in Tullow, Bunclody and Carnew. You can get along to Littlewood Community Hall on Saturday 14 May from 11 am to 5pm or Sunday 15 May from 1pm to 5pm.

KCLR’s Sinead Burke speaks to Racheal Diyaolu who was presented with a certificate by the Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council yesterday.

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services has the very best of personal finance advice this week with a look ahead for 2022.

Cllr Arthur Mcdonald pays tribute to CEO Kathleen Houlihan who is set to retire.

Conor Foley, Senior Analyst at HIQA takes us through the result of HIQA’s Patient Experience Survey.

Noelle Cody Wedding Celebrant and Fr. Paddy discuss new figures showing that non-religious marriages now outnumber Catholic marriages in Ireland.

Mary Mullholland, Kilkenny County Council Director Of Services sets out the ambitious housing action plan for Kilkenny.

Kathryn Reilly, Policy Manager Of The Irish Heart Foundation is marking European Stroke Awareness Day today ) by calling on Government to fund an awareness campaign to counter the high levels of preventable heart events and strokes that this information gap is causing.

You can get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.