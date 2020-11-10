KCLR Live: Tuesday 10th November, 2020

The theatrics at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Carlow County Council continued on this morning’s show as Councillors Adrienne Wallace, Fintan Phelan and Ken Murnane clash.

As Ireland falls behind on tackling childhood obesity, we look at “No Fry Zones” with Philip Moyles, Chairperson of the No Fry Zone 4 Kids Community Group.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services advises on an increase in fraudulent activity and the economic impact of a new US President.

Sinn Fein TD, Kathleen Funchion discusses this evening’s motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar, delays in Speech and Language services for Carlow and Kilkenny and calls for Justice Séamus Woulfe to resign.

Ciara Herity of LoveGreen.ie is helping to promote local Irish businesses during the pandemic.

Pat Boyd on the work being done to Keep Kilkenny Beautiful.

SeniorLine is expressing concern about the mental health of callers to their service – Communications Manager, Anne Dempsey discusses.