KCLR Live: Tuesday 10th September 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

Roseanne Brennan joins Eimear in studio to pay tribute to HSE psychiatrist Séamus MacSuibhne who died tragically in the Comeraghs at the weekend.

Dr Cuddihy & Declan McCann speak to Eimear about the Stop the Clots roadshow which will be visiting in Carlow & Kilkenny. Patrick Byrne who suffered a blood clot at the age of 26 also speaks to Eimear about the importance of knowing the symptoms and dangers of them.

A heated debate took place yesterday in the Council Chamber between two local councillors. Adrienne Wallace & Arthur McDonald discuss the the events which occured in the Council Chamber yesterday evening.

Tune in here and don’t miss out!