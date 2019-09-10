KCLR Live: Tuesday 10th September 2019 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Local business owners & Councillor Will Paton speak to Eimear about the temporary bollards which are blocking businesses in Tullow ahead of the National Ploughing Championships.

Councillor Paton also addresses the concerns raised by member’s of the Council on the move to electronic agendas. Carlow County Council said they are sending out the agendas electronically on a trial basis.

Declan Rice & Michael Barry join Eimear in studio to discuss Callan’s success in being named Kilkenny’s Energy Town. They were awarded €100,000 and other supports.

Rachel Wilson chats to Eimear about her upcoming Food Tree Workshop. The event aims to cover a variety of topics- such as how to develop a growth mindset, benefits of nature play, positive parenting, self-care, sustainability, mindfulness and nutrition.