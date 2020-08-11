KCLR Live: Tuesday 11 August 2020 (Full show)

Live from Borris, the KCLR Live team broadcast as part of the Shop Local campaign.

Part One:

James and Cait Coady, and chef Alan Foley chat to Carol about life at Step House Hotel.

Brendan Kavanagh of BK Furniture talks all things furniture and some GAA.

County Carlow Chamber CEO Brian O’Farrell chats about Borris plans and projects.

Gerry Farrell, personal finance expert crunches the covid economic numbers.

Emma-Jane Champley and Leiko Uchiyama tell Carol about their work at The Store at Gatelodge of Borris House.

Part Two:

Rob and Karen White chat about family life Clashganny House.

Carol Dowling talks about her new hair salon Style Seekers.

Helen Ryan, LEO Carlow economic development office for Carlow County chats about business supports and people power in Borris.

Cllr William Quinn and Cllr Tommy Kinsella give us an update about the viaduct project and other major work in Borris.

Hugh Byrne, Chairman of Rangers GAA Club tells us what’s been happening at the club.

Michael O’Shea from Centra talks about the town.