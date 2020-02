Part Two – 11am to 12pm:

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Eimear chats with Loreto Secondary School students about Safer Internet Day.

Willie Rath from Carlow’s Rath Londis chats with Eimear about the mystery Lotto millionaires.

Financial adviser Ger

y Farrell talks Lotto wins and personal finance after the election.