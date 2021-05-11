KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 11 May, 2021

On the show this morning,

We ask FG TD John Paul Phelan for his thoughts on the An Taisce decision to appeal the go ahead that has been given to a Glanbia cheese factory in south Kilkenny.

Eimear also delves into a planning issue in Tullow where residents are anxious over a development there.

Local resident Noel Fludgate explains how he believes residents were sold a dream, and now their home life has been greatly impacted by the construction of a fence and huge mound of clay.

Others joined the discussion including local councillors John Pender FF, Charlie Murphy Ind and Brian O’Donoghue FG.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services talks about scams and how to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

The lack of acute mental health beds is highlighted by Prof Anne Doherty.

We talk outdoors with Pure Adventure’s Patrick McCormack in Graiguenamanagh, as the country has seen a surge in sales of kayaks and surf boards.

Dr Sana Askari talks to us about when botox and fillers go wrong, the trends we’re seeing, and the need for proper regulation in this area.

We finish with Cllr Tommy Kinsella who reveals a study will be carried out on the St Mullins area of south Carlow so that further tourism opportunities can be explored there.