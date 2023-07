KCLR Live:

On today’s show, John Keane links in live with us from Castlecomer Discovery Park for their €500,000 Skywalk Challenge official opening. The Carlow town bus service has been pushed back to July 30th. Cllr. Willie Quinn on this. Kilkenny IFA Chair Jim Mulhall and Carlow IFA Chair John Nolan respond to the RTÉ ‘Prime Time Investigates’ documentary that aired last night and much more.