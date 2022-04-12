KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 12 April, 2022

On Tuesday’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Emmet Mullins, trainer of the 50:1 novice Grand National winner, Noble Yeats tells us about his incredible win.

Liam Carroll, Acting Fire Chief with Carlow Fire Service warns that some “energy saving” tips could mean an increased fire risk.

Kilkenny farmer Eamon Sheehan will star in an advertising campaign from The National Dairy Council “From the Ground Up”, encouraging people to take pride in Irish Dairy.

Gerry Farrell discusses the latest government measures to combat the cost of living increases and answers your financial questions.

Grainne Griffin, Director Of Communications with the CCPC tells us about recalls on baby sleep nests by major retailers due to safety concerns. John from Hawkeye School of Falconry updates us on the hawk rescue.

Aileen Kehoe tells us about her fundraiser ‘Step Out, speak Out for Padraig’s 50th’.

Dr Niall Hatch from Birdwatch Ireland has some advice on supporting wildlife during nesting season.

A fresh appeal for items for Ukrainians arriving daily. Annette Fox, CEO of Carlow Development Partnership tells us more. Drop off at Perry’s building 10-4 Mon to Friday or 11-1 pm Saturday.

