KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 12th July 2022

On today’s show with John Masterson.

A number of listeners were in touch with us following efforts to rent their homes during the recent Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet. We talk to Irish Independent journalist Amy Molloy, KCLR Live Producer Ethna Quirke and have a statement from Brian Higgins of Accommodation For The Event.

A Kilkenny listener named Anja joins John in the studio to tell her story. She is not a landlord, yet has two families living in her garden at the moment. There is no accommodation available for these families to live therefore, they are living temporarily in small converted sheds in Anja’s garden.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace says there are 70 people being housed in emergency accommodation across the county at the moment. She tried to bring an emergency motion that the local authority write to the Taoiseach and the Minister for Housing demanding more urgent action to help deal with the crisis.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services talks about all things pensions.

David Maher, Parent and Autism Advocate on the unemployment rates amongst disabled people.

Cllr Mary Hilda Kavanagh on planning permission being granted for the reopening of the Galmoy Mines. She welcomes the news as it will lead to 100 new local jobs.

Marie Reilly of Irish Jobs on the news that the number of jobs available in Carlow has nearly doubled in the last 12 months.