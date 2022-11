On this morning’s show: tributes continue to pour in for the late Vicky Phelan.

Jim Mulhall, Kilkenny IFA discusses the avian flu, Gerry Farrell answers your financial queries, we discuss fertility, and hear from some of the nominees ahead of this Saturday’s Kilkenny Business Awards, and lots more including our winter fuel giveaway with thanks to Declan Byrne and Sons fuel depot.

Listen back here: