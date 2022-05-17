KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 17th May 2022

KCLR Live:

On Tuesday’s show,

Fran Whearty, Communications Officer at National Lottery (PLI), bears good news as the €8.5M National Lottery Winner comes forward.

Shock scenes in Carlow after a car rams into a tanning shop and an inferno causes huge damage. Apartments above the shop were also damaged but thankfully nobody was seriously injured. Supt Aidan Brennan on this.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh discusses fire services, grass cutting and more current issues locally.

Allan Boyle, Area Manager of National Learning Network Carlow, all about the NLN Carlow branch open day on the 25th May 2022.

Drugs and the GAA – as Gardai and clubs unite to fight the scourge of drugs in our sports communities. Jim Bolger- Chairman of Carlow GAA, Bernard Horanhan of Tile N’ Style and Sgt Peter McConnon Local Crime Prevention Sergeant on this initiative.

Gerry Farrell of Castleview Financial Services on the current financial challenges a couple who are getting married might have and how to deal with it.

Green Minister accused of being against the brewery site since day one. Cllr David Fitzgerald is in studio to discuss Malcolm Noonan’s comments saying the local authority’s idea for a temporary car park and coach park at the site was “out of touch”.

Brenda Cooper talks about the loss of a baby in pregnancy and the help and support that is available.

Kerry McLaverty, CEO of LauraLynn’s Children’s Hospice, chats to us about Children’s Hospice Week and their campaign “Living the Little Moments”.

Cian Leahy of O’Shea’s Shop in Freshford tells us about the €857 that they have raised for the Ukrainians.

Dylan Hand, a 6th year student at PDLS Bagenalstown, tells us about the award that they won – “School Newspaper of the Year 2022”