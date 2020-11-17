KCLR Live: Tuesday 17th November, 2020

On this morning’s show:

Listener Stephen Delaney starts a discussion around lock down justification and Dr. Tadgh Crowley of Ayrfield Medical gives his views.

CEO of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce John Hurley chats about the Business Awards and we’ll catch up with the winners of the Presidents Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award on tomorrow’s show.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services discusses the new Statutory Sick Pay Scheme.

How to talk to children about sex with Sex Educator Sarah Sproule.

Susan Ward asks Argos “Where’s My Oven”?

Ed Cahill of Tully’s Bar in Carlow discusses on street drinking and the difficulties for vintners.

Paul Thornton, Principal of Tullow Community School tells us about Leaving Cert at the school.