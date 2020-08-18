KCLR Live: Tuesday 18 August 2020 (Full show)

Part One:

Sergeant Peter McConnon, Crime Prevention Officer for Kilkenny Carlow tells us about an increase in local drug seizures.

Cllr Eamon Aylward talks about the N24 Tower Road Junction Improvement Scheme at Piltown.

Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell gives some top advice.

Part Two:

Bridget Fox from Myshall Muintir Na Tíre tells Edward about the history of Myshall being celebrated this week for Heritage Week.

Anne O’Kelly, owner of Nature Explorers Preschool Borris talks about her outdoor preschool.

Lisdowney’s Stephen Murphy tells us how he’s doing on his cycle along the Wild Atlantic Way for Teach Tom.