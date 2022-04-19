KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 19 April, 2022

On Tuesday’s KCLR LIVE

Soaring housing prices: We hear about couples who had their deposits returned on Kilkenny housing development due to soaring building costs.

Community organisations continue their support of displaced Ukrainian nationals.

Travel Expert Eoghan Corry has important travel advice on restrictions, airport wait times and how to avoid scams.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services talks about crypto-currency, inflation and new work-life balance laws.

Samantha Rawson from The Canine College discusses pet bereavement and she tells us some of the pros and cons of owning one or two dogs.

The Oisin Players, Killeshin are back on stage again in the Glenside Lounge, Killeshin from April 21st-24th.

