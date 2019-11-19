KCLR Live: Tuesday 19th November 2019 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáín presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments & texts. Today we were live from Urlingford as part of our Shop Kilkenny initiative. Some of our guests today include:

Keith from Ahern Fuels popped in to talk about their local family run business.

Mick Wall joined Eimear to chat about Macra na Feirme which is Macra na Feirme is an Irish voluntary rural youth organisation. The organisation provides a social outlet for members in sport, travel, public speaking, performing arts, community involvement and also agriculture. Mick also managed both the minors & intermediate teams in Camogie.

Anna Mockler Ryan from Anna Danielle Hair Salon joined us to chat about her local business which is located on the main street in Urlingford.

Margaret Tynan from Urlingford post office has worked in the local post office for fifty years. She spoke to Eimear about the importance of using local postal services & keeping local shops in business.

Physio Tom Manton from The Emerald Clinic came down to chat about his business & also gave some tips for common joint problems people may have.

And finally, Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh joined Eimear to chat about Urlingford and all it has to offer.