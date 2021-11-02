KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 2 November, 2021

On today’s show:

A listener shared their experience with dialysis services locally and how cuts and lack of laundry services have left patients without a blanket or a cup of tea during their treatment.

Murty Brennan of the Twilight Group weighs in and Walter Lacey shares his experience of emergency services having no ambulances to send.

Sinead Gallagher, Irish Families Through Surrogacy and Annette Hickey, Surrogacy & Fertility Law Expert speak to KCLR ahead of a protest outside the Dail.

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services shares some advice on everything you need to know about the Local Property Tax

We hear from Orla who describes a heartbreaking wait of several hours for an ambulance for her 83-year-old mother.

Paul Thornton, Principal at Tullow Community School is discussing increased absences and the reasons for this.

Cllr Denis Hynes, SIPTU talks about booster shots for healthcare workers and the concerns about distributing vaccines quickly to protect hospital staff.

Barry Hickey, Kilkenny GAA tells us that healthcare workers go free – that’s the message from Kilkenny GAA ahead of this Sunday’s senior hurling final between O’Loughlin Gaels and Shamrock Ballyhale. Applications for tickets are open now via UPMC with details on how to apply available at Scoreline.ie

Listener Mary talks about Local Property Tax.