KCLR Live: Tuesday 21st April 2020 (Full Show)

We spoke to the “Toll Kids” who have raised €220 for frontline workers, anyone who does not pay will be squirted with water guns from an acceptable social distance!

We caught up with Siobhan Gleeson from Ballyragget and living in Waipa, New Zealand. The country has been praised for its handling of Covid-19 and will start lifting restrictions on Monday.

Roisin Cahill from RoCa Healthcare Kilkenny was on to talk about Gut health.

Also we had Liam from Newpark and Gary from Glendine who are living in New York about Covid-19 over there.

