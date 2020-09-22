KCLR Live: Tuesday 22 September 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Cllr Andrea Dalton condemns a fire in Carlow Town last night.

Kilkenny GP Greg Skinner tells Eimear about the issues he is having with the health insurance for his wife’s bilateral mastectomy.

Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell updates on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Moling Lennon, Director of local business EPT talks about his inspiring Carlow business.

Columnist Suzanne Harrington talks about women and emotional labour.

Part Two:

Sallyanne Brady the founder of The Irish Menopause chats about why she feels there should be better information for women.

Liam O’Brien tells Eimear why he has climbed Mount Blanc.

Sarah Drea from Citizen’s Advice Kilkenny gives advice about sick pay and Covid.

Cycling Officer, Kilkenny County Council Caitriona Corr talks about Bike Week events.