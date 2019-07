Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today include:

David Roche from Roche Injury Clinic answers listener questions on health & fitness.

Carlow Tourism Chief Eileen O’Rourke discusses the removal of visitor books at hirsotic sites across the country.

Tune in and don’t miss out!