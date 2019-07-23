KCLR Live: Tuesday 23rd July 2019

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving shwo with live callers, in-studio guests your calls, comments and texts.Some of our guests today include:

Ann and Glen Tector speak to Eimear about the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim they are both taking part in. Glen also discusses insurance issues within Ireland and the recent bouncy castle insurance crisis.

Declan McCann from Friends of St Luke’s discusses the ongoing wait on an MRI scanner for the hospital and responds to Minister Jim Daly’s comments.

Our Love Island correspondant John Edward Nolan chats Love Island and the Civic Reception which was held for him last Friday.

