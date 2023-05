KCLR LIVE:

Tributes are paid to John Tracey, who passed away over the weekend. We think of the Tracey family this morning and all in the ploughing community. Jackie Fox, mother of Nicole “Coco” Fox, who died by suicide after suffering relentless online bullying, joins us on the new campaign to stamp out “revenge porn” was launched by Justice Minister Simon Harris. Gerry Farrell answers your financial questions. We hear about the SETU Strategy Plan and much more.