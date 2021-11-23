KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 23rd of November 2021

On today’s programme:

Consultant Cardiologist Michael Conway gives us the very latest from St. Luke’s Hospital

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services answers all your money questions

Linda Murray from Beoga Nutrition, Kilkenny on the importance of Vitamin D

Sean Kelly MEP on the latest Brexit negotiations

Mark Kavanagh from Freshford talks to KCLR Live two years post kidney transplant

Harry Southern, Auctioneer and Fintan Phelan, Carlow Cllr talk to Eimear about the confusion surrounding the Braun site in Carlow.

Edwina Grace, reports from The Butler Gallery, which is one of ten community groups and charitable

organisations to have received €10,000 from the TikTok & St.

Patrick’s Festival creative fund.

Tony Coy tells us about his disappointment over having to cancel Kilkenny on Ice