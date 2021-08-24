KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 24 August, 2021

On today’s show:

Joe McKeown, President of the INTO joins us to discuss the plans for the academic year ahead as children are set to return to the classroom.

More than 1 in 4 convicted sex offenders being monitored under a multi-agency risk-management programme are living in communities in the southeast. Ellen O’Malley Dunlop, Former CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, School of Law at University of Limerick joins us to discuss balancing the rights of the offender with those of victims and the locality.

Financial Advisor Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services joins us to talk about Back to School costs, how to manage them and what to expect.

Retired Det Sgt Alan Bailey, National Coordinator of Operation TRACE, Author of Missing, Presumed on the renewed their appeal for information about Fiona Pender by Gardai in Tullamore.

David Fitzgerald, FINE GAEL CLLR. is responding to yesterday’s interview with Minister Malcolm Noonan and Junior Minister for Housing Fine Gael’s Peter Burke, who recently told a meeting of Macra na Feirme this week that there are no plans to restrict the number of one-off houses.

Dr Tadhg Crowley, Ayrfield Medical Centre is discussing the vaccination programme for children, the rise in Covid cases and hospitalisations, return to schools and answers listener queries.

