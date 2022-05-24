KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 24 May, 2022

On Tuesday’s show:

Cllr Arthur McDonald discusses disability services and waiting lists in Carlow and Kilkenny, Ambulance delays and Carlow County Council’s notes on the Blueway development on the River Barrow. Later in the programme, we hear more on the Blueway/Greenway conversation from Cllr John Cassin.

We find out about a fundraising night on the 3rd June, 7pm at the Urlingford Arms. Funds raised will help mum Emma rebuild her home for her four children following the tragic fire that claimed the life of her husband John.

You can donate at the Go Fund Me Page: Help Emma Scott Rebuild Her Home

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services says ‘Don’t waste what might be the final opportunity to lock in a low mortgage interest rate’. Listen back to find out how you could save big on your mortgage payments.

John Purcell And Johnny Barry join Eimear in studio with a big announcement. Broadcasting legend Johnny Barry is retiring from his weekly radio programme on KCLR and beginning a new phase of his radio career as a Country and Irish Ambassador for the station.

Donna Byrne, Centre Assistant Manager at Macdonagh Junction Shopping Centre tells us the centre will become the South East’s first Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Friendly Shopping Centre.

On the phone is Fiona Byrne, Head of Education at The Big Idea, the creative education programme that gives students a shot at tackling society’s biggest problems. In studio, we are joined by Isabella O’Byrne from St Leo’s College in Carlow and Kilkenny Youthreach’s team captain Rachel Kelly to tell us about their Big Idea

Journalist Paul Murphy, RTÉ Investigates joins us on the programme on the day after the Kilkenny District Court heard that suspected fraudster Catriona Carey screamed at a garda who told her, her insured car would be seized.

You can contact the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.