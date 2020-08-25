KCLR Live: Tuesday 25 August 2020 (Part One)

Part One:

Carlow mother Olivia McNally, Kilkenny mom Deborah Murray and teacher Glenn Tector discuss the reopening of schools this morning.

SIPTU Health Division Cllr Denis Hynes tells Eimear about how staff at St Luke’s Hospital are coping as CPE and Covid begin to bite.

Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell gives money advice and talks about Phil Hogan’s role impacts the Irish economy.

Former Fine Gael councillor and senator Pat O’Neill tells Eimear why he didn’t attend the Oireachtas Golf Society event.

Part Two:

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather gives us some insight into the storm weather across the counties.

Carlow’s Haikal Mansor talks about why today is an important day for the local Rohingya community.

Cllr Mick McCarthy updates us on the flooding in Freshford.

Live from Germany, Seanán Ó Coistín has a chat with Eimear about his Irish website.

Darren McCaffrey, political editor with Euronews discusses the fallout for Phil Hogan in Europe.

