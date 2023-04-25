KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 25th April 2023

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, “dirty, rotten, stinking lie” linked me to murder claims Ian Bailey. Ralph Riegel will talk to us about the latest revelations by Bailey. Staff cannot be found to drive taxis or buses. We talk to a business owner about how he can’t get anyone to work. Redundancies at Keenan’s, we talk to SIPTU. Progress at the old Braun site as Glenveagh move in. A €200 lump sum is due in accounts this week to help pensioners and those on social welfare. Fire service success at national championships. Mayor of Kilkenny on fears after dark on College Road in Kilkenny. Junior Minister for financial services is in the city for jobs announcement. Macra to protest on behalf of youth who need housing, health and other supports in rural Ireland & more