KCLR Live: Tuesday 26th January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

There has been a huge increase in the numbers of those with Covid19 at University Hospital Waterford. Dr. Dermot Nolan from Tramore Medical Clinic discusses the “explosion” in numbers.

Eoghan Corry, Editor of Air and Travel discusses the suite of new travel restrictions due to be signed off by Government today in a bid to curb the spread of Covid19 in the country.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services tells us about mortgage rates, investment options and answers your financial queries.

KCLR Live listener, Kersty Evans, tells us about taking comfort in the small things during lock down isolation.

Denis Naughten, Independent TD for Roscommon / Galway on his bid to protect our much loved family pets, his reaction to Government performance throughout the pandemic and rural broadband.

Matthew Kelly, Leaving Cert student at Tullow Community School tells us what he would like to see happen for the Class of 2021 and Carl Lynch of Revise.ie gives his views on what the Government.