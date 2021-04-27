KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 27 April, 2021

On Tuesday’s KCLR LIVE with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin

Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform talks about the burning of the Blackstairs, the new Glanbia cheese factory at Belview, farming and beef prodcution and other environmental concerns.

Cllr Arthur McDonald and Cllr Andy Gladney discuss the issue of anti-social behaviour in Bagenalstown after Cllr Gladney’s home was targeted.

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services talks us through the Mortgage to Rent scheme, the reality of student accommodation and an update for KBC and Ulter Bank account holders.

Following on from our interview with Minister Malcolm Noonan, Dr Tara Shine joins the discussion on climate change, the reasons people are so against wind farms and how to dispel those fears. She also shares some practical tips about reducing your carbon footprint day to day.

Weddings past present and future. We hear from Pauline Byrne who received a £25 payment from a Bagenalstown fund 45 years ago when she got married.

Franc, wedding planning guru looks at how Irish couples are handling the emotional roller-coaster of planning during the pandemic and beyond and we hear from Cllr. Will Patton who has just been married.

Plus your calls, comments and texts.