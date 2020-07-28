KCLR Live: Tuesday 28 July 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Peter Chap Cleere talks to Eimear following tragedy in Graiguenamanagh.

Carer and activist Linda Comerford is protesting for better services.

Helen from Thomastown is not happy with the Ministerial salaries – she tells Eimear why.

Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell talks about the pandemic unemployment payment and the July Stimulus Package.



Part Two:

Kevin Cummins, Principal St Brendan‘s National School Muckalee responds to the back to school package.

Colin Ahern from Kilkenny Tourism talks about online scam.

Ciarán Sheehy has a new and unusual team member at Newpark Pharmacy.

Ethel from Tip Top Toes tells us about their new sensory appointments.

Teacher Joe McKeown gives some insight into policies for the wearing of uniforms.