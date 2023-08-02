KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 2nd August 2023

KCLR: Live

On today’s show we are joined by Deputy John McGuinness to discuss the over payment on job seekers allowance and other concerns that pop up from meeting with constituents.

Martin O’Brien from The Mullichain Cafe in the beautiful St Mullins tells Una about the new bike hire scheme now available.

We are joined in studio by Sgt Conor Egan for our weekly community assist slot.

KCLR’s Edwina Grace spoke to Clifford Reid of boattrips.ie

Shirley Scott discusses the latest CSO findings and the sense of shame felt by many female victims of sexual violence.

And newly published author, journalist and podcaster Rosemary MacCabe speaks to us from her home in Indiana.