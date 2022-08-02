KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 2nd August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Irish Sun journalist, Stephen Breen, joins Eimear to discuss recent developments in the Catriona Carey case.

Carlow Mayor, Fintan Phelan, is live from Belalp Switzerland where a plague is unveiled in honor of Carlovian John Tyndall, after the town hailed him as a British scientist.

Lee & Yvonne Proctor, the parents to Shannon Proctor who was recently diagnosed with scoliosis, make an appeal to listeners to help with her medical costs. DONATE HERE.

Gerry Farrell returns with advice on Elder Care and the Fair Deal.

Bernard Jennings and Diamonte Stankeviciute joins Eimear in studio ahead of the launch of the Carlow Fringe Festival.

Katie Mugan (Nursing Mama.ie) and Jane Phelan (Bainne Mama) are in studio as World Breastfeeding Awareness Week kicks off.

We hear how the Mullinavat community rally around a local family following a devastating fire. Derek Kennealey thanks locals for the outpouring of support. Cllr Eammon Alyward asks people to continue to donate to the famillies go fund me set up by Mullinavat GAA & Camogie. DONATE HERE.