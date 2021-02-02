KCLR Live: Tuesday 2nd February, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Denise Robinson of Dee’s Dublin Life discusses the removal and dumping of tents for homeless people in Dublin.

Linda Comerford, who volunteers with Kilkenny’s Helping the Homeless, says the removal of shelters for the homeless is diabolical. Linda is also a parent of children with Special Educational Needs and gives her views on a phased return to education for her children.

Murty Brennan of the Twilight Community Group, is appealing for donations of preowned laptops for their IT programme for seniors.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services, talks all things Prize Bonds this morning and answers your queries.

Mrs. Smart Money, Kel Galavan gave up her job in 2018 and embarked on a “no spend” year in 2019. She tells Eimear what it involved and chats about her new book “Mindful Money” which is full of great tips and out now.

Maureen O’Sullivan, mother of children with special educational needs and herself a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital gives us her views on a return to education and tells us about receiving the first dose of the Covid19 vaccine this morning.

Fergal O’Keefe, tells us about his Travel Tales and bringing his family on a hike of Mount Blanc, the new season of his travel podcast which launches today and suggestions for channelling Covid savings into planning the family holiday of a lifetime.