KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 30th August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor joins Edward to chat about Taoiseach Micheal Martin picking a replacement for Robert Troy. She discusses the issue of school transportation. She responds to the recently released Failte Ireland report.

Brenda Bolger of the Bolger School of Motoring chats the learner driver waiting list.

Castle View Financial Services’ Gerry Farrell gives some financial tips.

Donna Ayton, Men’s Domestic Abuse Support Worker with Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre, tells us about the supports that have become available locally for men experiencing domestic abuse.

Brian Walsh of The Cookie Co-op on launching their website and about being selected by LEO Kilkenny to represent Kilkenny at the Local Enterprise Village at the National Ploughing Championships in September.

Gary O’Neill is a Tullow electrician who has reached the semi-finals of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Award. He teaches Edward Hayden how to use a drill, which Edward has wanted to learn for a long time. He updates us on the competition and how it is going.