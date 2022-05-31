KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 31st May 2022

KCLR LIVE;

On today’s show, we are on the lookout for the best place to holiday in Ireland. Conor Goodman, Features Editor with The Irish Times tells us about a competition to find the best place to Holiday in Ireland in association with Fáilte Ireland, with just a week to go, how many votes have Carlow and Kilkenny received.

An elderly woman waits over two hours on the roadside for an ambulance after suffering a head injury – Anne Dunne of Secretary of the Bennekerry & District Active Retirement Group tells us what happened during that time. Marian Dalton, Rural Development Chair of IFA tells us about those who are living in rural Ireland becoming increasingly frustrated with waiting times for ambulances.

Cllr Martin Brett joins us in the studio to chat about those resurfacing works on Ormonde Street and those Ambulance waits.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services on what is the best practice for looking at employee contracts.

Staying with employees, Lynne McCormack General Manager at FRS Recruitment tells us about an Employment Insight Survey that showed nine out of ten people across Kilkenny and Carlow say lack of salary information on a job ad puts them off applying for the role.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on those fires that have been happening in an estate in Carlow town.

Séan Kelly MEP on the chaos at Dublin Airport, we also ask him about relations between Ireland and the UK post Brexit.

Caroline Davis of Caroline’s Breast Care who provides mastectomy fittings at Éist on the work she has been doing.

The regatta returns to Carlow after two years this June Bank Holiday, Elaine Grant of Carlow Rowing Club tells us what we can expect.