KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 6th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Edwina Grace is live from St. Luke’s Hospital as the outgoing CEO of the Health Services Executive, Paul Reid, visits Kilkenny. We hear Edwina’s chat with him from earlier.

Fintan Phelan on the housing situation locally. He tells us about the other routes offered as the Carlow Bus Park closes for the next few weeks and encourages people to clean up after themselves while using the newly designated outdoor seating area in Carlow.

Captain of Kilkenny Camogie Aoife Prendergast tells us about some fundraisers that are happening to help raise money for a well-deserved team holiday. If you wish to donate to the team, you can do so here.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services helps us with the winter financial blues.

Alan O’Reilly tells us about Storm Danielle and what she is up to. Is she coming to Ireland?

Philip Arneill, Head of Education & Innovation at Cyber Safe Kids, on the recent survey that showed that kids are being exposed to vast amounts of inappropriate content online.

Dr. Theresa Lowry-Lehnen, Associate Lecturer and SETU Carlow Nurse Practitioner, PRO of the Irish Student Health Association, chats with Eimear about safe sex and STI’s.

Cllr Denis Hynes on school transport: Has there been any change with buses?

Fiona O’Neill on her journey of cutting alcohol out of her life.