KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 7 September, 2021

On today’s show:

Bishop Denis Nulty joins Eimear in-studio to discuss the 400 pupils making confirmation this Thursday in Nowlan Park, each can bring up to two parents/guardians and one sponsor to the outdoor sacrament.

Trish Finlay, Regional Service Director Tusla tells us about Tusla’s new awareness and fostering recruitment campaign for separated children and young people seeking international protection

Tusla would like to create a panel of foster carers from diverse family, cultural, religious and social and linguistic backgrounds. You can find more info at www.fostering.ie / 1800 226 771 or email [email protected]

Cllr. Joe Lyons, Callan, tells us about the difficulty for residents who will soon be without access to an out of hours ATM.

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services is talking this week about our move to a cashless society, college and education costs and changes to the PUP.

It’s Waste In Focus Week and we’re talking about kerbside waste collection with Ann Downey from Doheny Wheelie Bins & Recycling LTD. Ann explains the whole process from kerbside pick-up, what’s happening in the trucks to where our waste and recycling goes after collection.

Valerie Blake, a listener who is involved in community clean-ups locally and has been making sculptures from discarded litter during lockdown.

Lisa Grennan and Eileen Barcoe joins us to talk about life after a cancer diagnosis, both members of Looney Tuners choir in Borris

Patrick Rafter, Choral Director Carlow Voices joins us in studio to tell us more about a return to live choir practice.

