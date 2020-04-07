KCLR Live: Tuesday 7th April 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today….

We heard from Shane Hallahan, the Principal of Presentation Kilkenny about the Leaving cert.

Clare Fitzpatrick, a Recovery Coordinator at the Recovery College South East in Kilkenny was on to talk about mental health.

Seamus Nugent, the Community Sports Development Officer had tips on being active and especially those who are older.

Fr Paddy Byrne spoke about Holy Week and we had Prof John Quinn – UCC Ornithology Group and UCC School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences about buzzards to try and learn more about the one that’s terrorising Leighlinbridge.

All that and more…..

