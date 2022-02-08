KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 8 February, 2022

On Today’s Show:

All five local TDs join us on the programme to talk about whether there will be progress on those controversial N24/25 road projects that were shelved by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. Also up for discussion is the rising price of living as Eimear puts listener questions to your local representatives.

TDs John Paul Phelan and Kathleen Funchion kick off the programme and later we hear from Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, John McGuinness and Malcolm Noonan.

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services, advises on the cost of living, how to cut your mortgage repayments and protections for cohabiting couples.

Angela Doyle Stuart featured in last night’s RTE Investigates programme “Domestic Abuse, A Year of Crisis ” highlighting the role refuges play in protecting women. Speaking to KCLR LIVE about the impact of losing her sister Lisa to murder 12 years ago, Angela hopes that her message about looking out for signs of coercive control could save someone’s life.

Pat Comerford from Flower Power is talking about early springtime, bee-friendly gardening and to answer your gardening questions.



