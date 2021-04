KCLR LIVE with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

We hear from Pauline Byrne who received a £25 payment from a Bagenalstown fund 45 years ago when she got married.

Peter Kelly, aka Franc, wedding planning guru looks at how Irish couples are handling the emotional roller-coaster of planning during and what to expect as restrictions ease and finally we hear from Cllr. Will Patton who has just been married.