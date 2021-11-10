KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 10 November, 2021

On Wednesday’s KCLR Live with Brian Redmond:

Tributes are paid to 13-year-old Harry Byrne who died Monday following a tragic accident at St. Kieran’s College in Kilkenny. Fr. Patrick Dalton is the local parish priest in Gowran, Cllr Denis Hynes and Mayor Andrew McGuinness each pay tribute to Harry.

Matt O’Keefe, Presenter of the Farm Show on KCLR joins us to discuss Glanbia PLC’s announcement that it intends to sell its 40% holding in Glanbia Ireland to Glanbia Co-Op for €307 million.

Mary Hickey, Nurse Practioner for people living with Dementia in Carlow and Kilkenny chats to Brian Redmond about how the HSE’s Dementia Understand campaign is working to reduce the stigma around dementia and to ensure that people with dementia remain active and connected members of their community. Freephone 1800 341 341 or visit understandtogegether.ie

Garda Darren Leahy joins us for our weekly Community Assist segment to look at crimes that have taken place in Carlow and Kilkenny in recent days.

John Whelan, Aka Johnny Renko, The Last Beekeeper, author of a new book on climate change, for children officially launched by Minister Malcolm Noonan. The Last Beekeeper is available at €15 from selected book shops and outlets nationwide and online from www.thelastbeekeeper.ie

Joe Mckeown, President INTO is meeting the department this morning re antigen testing for close contacts in primary schools.

Karen Byrne, Revenue’s LPT Branch on Revenue’s deadline for LPT is 5pm this evening. r[email protected] or phone (01) 738 3699

Harry Ewing, Professional Golfer and Co-presenter of the 3 Off the Tee golf podcast reacts to the announcement that The Irish Open is set to return to Kilkenny next year.

