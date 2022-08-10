KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 10th August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Keith Shirley, Assistant Principal at Carlow Institute of Further Education, pays tribute to Robert Ovington. A past student of his. Robert passed away yesterday at his home. Robert represented the students at Carlow Institutes’ official opening ceremony for the new campus.

IFA Carlow Chairman John Nolan on the combine harvester that went up in flames in a field on the Kilkenny road yesterday evening. He gives some tips for farm and animal safety.

Edwina Grace was out and about. She spoke to some locals and got their opinions on voluntary school contributions.

Stephen Murphy, the Director of Services in the Fr. McGrath Centre, joins Eimear and expresses the community’s concerns about the impact of the major developments planned for that side of the city. One of the main issues on which they are seeking assurances is the future of the Waterbarracks and surrounding parkland.

Our weekly Garda Community Assist takes place with Sgt Gary Gordon. We hear about crimes in recent days.

Search and Recovery Officer Nick Murphy, Trainee Diver Kieran Kenealy and Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club Instructor and Training Officer Mark Dolan join Eimear in the studio to tell her about scuba diving. Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club is a club for recreational diving and snorkelling. They are members of the Irish National Diving Organization, CFT, and the Irish Underwater Council. They have their own instructors, so they can complete all of their scuba training on-site. Their lectures are held in Hebron Industrial Estate, in their own clubhouse. The Watershed pool is used for estate and in-water training.

Let’s Team Up To Clean Up – Environmental Awareness Officer Bernadette Moloney and Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald on The Environmental Action Day taking place on the 9th of October in Kilkenny City. The Mayor responds to Butt’s community’s concerns.

Acting Fire Chief in Carlow Fire Service Liam Carroll issues a warning to farmers about fire safety in the current heat wave.