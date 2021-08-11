KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 11, 2021

On today’s show:

Andrew Tobin, CEO of cyber-security company Stryve joins Brian Redmond to discuss the company’s recent certification as Carbon Neutral.

Captain Philip Smythe, Safety Manager and Senior Flight Instructor, Atlantic Flight Training Academy joins us to talk about AFTA’s work out of Waterford Airport and the upcoming open day for prospective pilots.

Sgt Gary Gordon joins us for our weekly Community Assist slot, where Gardaí in Carlow-Kilkenny seek your help with recent criminal incidents.

Maurice O’Reilly – Made in Carlow discusses the free art exhibition taking place in The Rivercourt Hotel as part of the Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Kathleen Chada responds to the news that Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys has established a new Parole Board and has increased the time prisoners serving life sentences must serve before being considered for parole from 7 to 12 years.

Cllr. Charlie Murphy, Independent Carlow County Councillor talks about the potentially the bills for farmers as State bodies place responsibility with them for road safety issues arising from ash tree dieback disease.

Ciara O’Connor chats to KCLR Live about Seeds Of The Future, a series of workshops aiming to connect members of our community with each other in a creative manner.

