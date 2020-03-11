KCLR Live: Wednesday 11 March 2020 (Part One)

Part One: 10am – 11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts.

Eimear hears from Seamus Keating, a Carlow-born man aboard the quarantined Grand Princess.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty talks about the roll out of Coronavirus sick pay.

Our KCLR team take the Aon Focal Eile challenge.

Dr Justin Roach discusses babies and breastfeeding in light of Coronavirus.

Garda Lisa Mullins asks for the public’s help on our Community Assist slot.

Dr Sarah Doyle, public health specialist with the HSE talks with Eimear about the virus on safety tips.

Carlow undertaker Rory Healy tells us about how his industry is dealing with funeral arrangements amid virus cases increasing in the country.