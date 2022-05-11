KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 11 May, 2020

On Wednesday’s KCLR LIVE with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

TD John McGuinness and Linda Carroll speak to KCLR LIVE following yesterday’s conversation about therapy interventions for children with additional needs. This follows complaints from parents of children with disabilities that were offered leaflets and webinars on parenting with HSE but no face to face interventions.

Niamh Broderick, Principal at St Leo’s College Carlow says all are welcome to a Table Quiz at the Seven Oaks Hotel Thursday at 8 pm, all funds will go towards a new school bus. The college is also calling for donations of old uniforms, school shoes, school books and stationery for new Ukrainian students arriving at the school.

Garda Lisa Mullins joins us for this week’s Community Assist to tell us about burglaries in Balycallan, Tobinstoen and elsewhere as Gardai also warns of a spate of thefts from unlocked cars.

KCLR’s Sinead Burke is joining the celebrations at Blanchfield’s Centra in Mooncoin, the seller of the €8.5 million winning quick pick.

Paul Mcgowan, Chairperson Of The Water Advisory Body (WAB) tells us about a recently published report on Irish Water and how that relates to water quality locally.

Trish Nolan, Executive Librarian With Carlow County Library Service And Right To Read Coordinator with Carlow County Library Service is raising awareness about adult literacy issues.

We ask Wedding Planner Jill Hughes from Planned By A Pro about the big wedding trends for 2022, including “The Bridgerton effect”.

Owner of Paris Texas, Pat Crotty responds to the announcement that the 9% VAT rate will be extended to the hospitality and tourism sectors.

You can get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.